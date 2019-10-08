Resources
Nancy Dandrea

Nancy Dandrea In Memoriam
Nancy Dandrea

01/09/1932 - 10/08/2015

Nancy,

It is difficult for me to believe you've been gone now four years. I love you so much, I miss you so much and need you so much. You were always a lady, kind, generous and inspiring. You helped me in so many ways, including reading and critiquing my poetry. During your illness, you were always so brave and enduring. No matter how hard things were, how much you hurt, you never complained. Your courage amazed me. You left and my life changed forever. But my love for you never changes. Nancy, you are the light of my life.

I Love You.

Carmine
Published in Star-Gazette on Oct. 8, 2019
