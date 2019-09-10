Services
Roberts Funeral Home
279 Main St.
Wellsburg, NY 14894
(607) 302-4730
Graveside service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Chemung Cemetery
North Street
Chemung, NY
Resources
1938 - 2019
Nancy E. Tompkins Obituary
Nancy E. Tompkins

Gillett - Nancy E. Tompkins, Age 80, of Thompson Hill Road, Gillett, formerly of Chemung, NY, passed away Wednesday September 4, 2019 at home.

Family and friends are invited to a graveside service at 2:00 PM, on Thursday September 12, 2019 at the Chemung Cemetery, North Street, Chemung, NY, 14825. Nancy's complete obituary can be viewed at Robertsfhinc.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Roberts Funeral Home, Inc. 279 Main Street, Wellsburg, NY 14894.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 10, 2019
