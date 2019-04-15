|
Elmira - Our Mom, Where to start…..She was our rock, our hero, the strongest woman on earth. Mom was loved by so many. friends, family, co-workers and everyone who knew her had the same admiration towards her. As a Mother, she was a warrior, as a friend, they all felt blessed to have crossed her path and were by her side until the end. The love and support she received was as appropriate as she gave her entire life. Our Nancy had a quick wit and relentless humor and a drive to do the best for her children. She worked her way to obtain her bachelors' degree and had a successful career as Human Resource Mgr. at Evans Roofing, whom we are so thankful to for standing by her. God took you way too soon. We know you are at peace and free of pain after a long and relentless struggle. Again, you are one of the strongest women ever. We love you and miss you with all our hearts.Nancy passed at home surrounded by her loving family on April 11, 2019 at the age of 59. She was born on April 12, 1959, daughter of the late Roswell D. and Margaret B. Haupt. In addition to her parents she is predeceased by her brother in law Leonard Leljedal. Nancy is survived by her children, Megan (Alex) Campanelli and Devin Darcangelo; her brothers & sisters, Richard (Olivia) Haupt of Tucson AZ, Gary (Karen) Haupt of Louisville KY, Gail (Robert) Hicks of Elmira, Daniel (Mary) Haupt of Elmira, Michael (Dawn) Haupt of Pine City, Virginia (Peter) Pringle of Jamestown NY, Stephen (Sandy) Haupt of Webster NY, David (Sue) Haupt of Forest Lake MN, and Mary Beth (Christopher) VanGorder of Van Etten NY, along with many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends Our family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St., in Horseheads, on Wednesday, April 17th, 2019 from 4 pm to 6 pm. A memorial service for Nancy will be held there at 6 pm. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
