1/1
Nancy J. Appleton Wetherbee
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy J. Appleton Wetherbee

Horsheads - Passed away Thur. Nov. 12, 2020 at Elcor of natural causes at the age of 86. Born on Dec. 16, 1933 in Elmira; daughter of the late, Harold & Dorothy A. Quick Appleton. She graduated from Southside High School and married the love of her life, Gordon Wetherbee. She was a true homemaker, who enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and caring for her home and cherished family. Outside her home, she was employed by N.Y.S. Dept of Labor for 32 years. Dedicated to her community, Nancy volunteered for many causes. Surviving is her loving family, children, Linda Walton, Elmira; Lori Reed, Horseheads; and Kevin (Karen) Wetherbee, Red Hill, SC; 7 grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Emily, Ryan, Elizabeth, Cody, and Jesse; and several great grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Jack) Fiester, Horseheads and Betty Jane (Bill) Allington, Hector; nieces and nephews. All services will be held privately.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 14 to Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved