Nancy J. Appleton WetherbeeHorsheads - Passed away Thur. Nov. 12, 2020 at Elcor of natural causes at the age of 86. Born on Dec. 16, 1933 in Elmira; daughter of the late, Harold & Dorothy A. Quick Appleton. She graduated from Southside High School and married the love of her life, Gordon Wetherbee. She was a true homemaker, who enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening, and caring for her home and cherished family. Outside her home, she was employed by N.Y.S. Dept of Labor for 32 years. Dedicated to her community, Nancy volunteered for many causes. Surviving is her loving family, children, Linda Walton, Elmira; Lori Reed, Horseheads; and Kevin (Karen) Wetherbee, Red Hill, SC; 7 grandchildren, Matthew, Joshua, Emily, Ryan, Elizabeth, Cody, and Jesse; and several great grandchildren; sister, Joyce (Jack) Fiester, Horseheads and Betty Jane (Bill) Allington, Hector; nieces and nephews. All services will be held privately.