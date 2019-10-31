|
|
Nancy Jane (Townsend, Niver) Myers
Union Springs - Nancy Jane (Townsend, Niver) Myers passed away on Wednesday, October 16 at 1:27 pm, peacefully at home, surrounded by family in Union Springs, NY.
Nancy was born on February 24, 1952 in Elmira. She graduated from Odessa-Montour School and studied at SUNY Geneseo and SUNY Buffalo. Her career and study was in health and fitness at City Health Club, Cornell University Wellness Program, Finger Lakes Fitness Center and The Yoga Corner. Her deep career was family. She built a wonderful family and friendships with a lifetime of love.
Nancy is survived by her mother Virginia Townsend, aunts Doris Davenport Copas and Marie Perkins, her husband of 39 years, William Myers, by her children Anna (Matthew) Anderson, Blake (Madalina) Myers, Tessa (Matthew) McGarry and Ayla Myers; by siblings John (Lisa) Townsend, Cate (Vincent) Mazzarella and Lynda (Leon) Kochian; by grandchildren Kariso Anderson, Taloosh Anderson, Aden Anderson, Negasi Anderson, and Aoife McGarry and nieces and nephews Gram Townsend, Maggie Townsend, Mea (Cameron) Vizenor, Alex Kochian, Michael Mazzarella and one grand niece Chloe Vizenor.
A time to share memories, stories, thoughts and feelings about Nancy Myers will be held July 4th weekend next year.
Arrangements are with Farrell's Funeral Service, Inc Auburn, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2019