Nancy L. Spencer


Nancy L. Spencer Obituary
Nancy L. Spencer, 89, of Covington, PA, passed away June 16, 2019 at Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital, Wellsboro, PA. She was born June 13, 1930, in Horseheads, NY, the daughter of John & Olive Sechrist Kaiser. Nancy was a retired home health nurse.

She is survived by 2 daughters & sons-in-law, Marilyn & Clifford Wiles of Mansfield, PA, Carolynn & Rick Ives of Wellsboro, PA, 3 sons & 2 daughters-in-law, James Spencer of Covington, PA, Philip & Linda Spencer of Covington, PA, David Spencer of Canton, PA, & Nancy Spencer of Loyalsock Township, her brother, Alonzo Kaiser of Brattleboro, VT, 22 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, & 3 great great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Philip, her son, Richard, her grandson, Jeremy Spencer, her sister, Elizabeth Cowan, and her brothers, John, William, Robert, Daniel, & Edwin Kaiser.

Private viewing and funeral services will be held at the Wilston Funeral Home, 130 S. Main St. Mansfield, PA, with her nephew, Alan Kaiser, officiating. Burial will be in Grey Cemetery, Covington, PA.

Sympath"e" cards may be sent to her family at www.wilstonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 18, 2019
