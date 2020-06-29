Nancy Lynn Thomas
Nancy Lynn Thomas

Van Etten - Nancy Lynn Thomas, 62, of Van Etten, died Sunday, June 28, 2020, at Cayuga Medical Center in Ithaca, NY. She was born in Elmira, NY November 16, 1957, the daughter of Freeman and Eunice (Hodge) Cooper. She was predeceased by her parents and sister Cindy Robbins. Nancy is survived by her husband Paul J. Thomas, Jr.; three children: Kimberly (Charles) Garrison, Carrie (Mark) Hess and Jason (Mary) Thorpe; ten grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; two brothers Herb (Wanda) Cooper and Gary Cooper; nieces, nephews and many friends. She was an active member of the Reynoldsville United Methodist Church. A private family service will be held. Interment will be in Highland Cemetery, Town of Catharine, Odessa, New York.




Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
