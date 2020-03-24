|
Nancy Virginia (Griffin) Bryant
Elmira - died peacefully on March 22, 2020 at home from natural causes. Nancy was born in Brooklyn, NY on March 15, 1943 and spent her childhood in Rockville Centre, NY. She graduated from Southside High School (Rockville Centre) and attended SUNY Oswego as an elementary education major. There she met her future husband, Dale, at a snowball fight. She and Dale were married August 22, 1964 at the Silver Bay Chapel on Lake George. Together they moved to Dale's hometown of Elmira, NY and built the home where they resided together. They were married for 55 years and raised 3 children and have 8 grandchildren. She was an elementary teacher in the Elmira, Horseheads and Elmira Height's school districts with 26 years in the Heights (1979-2005). Next to her family, teaching was her passion. Nancy was loving and warm-hearted to all of her students. She was well known for playing the piano, reading in her rocking chair and wearing jeans to school so she could get down on the rug with the kids. Nancy had class pets, did amazing science experiments, always had a sand and water table complete with bubbles and made many class books with her students. Every year they would have Teddy Bear Picnics, go on gingerbread cookie hunts and have a class field trip to her house at the end of school. She knew just how to relate to every child and welcomed all into her classroom…teachers, parents and students alike. Outside of school, Nancy devoted time to her church where she helped with Sunday school, played in the bell choir, sang in the adult choir, conducted the children's choir and was a large part of putting on yearly musical productions. Nancy spent her summers at Silver Bay, NY on Lake George. Not only did she participate in summer activities at the YMCA Conference Center, but she worked there in college as a children's leader. She passed her love of the Bay on to her children and grandchildren who spend time every summer at the family cottage on Terrace Road. Sitting on the porch reading a book, playing Rummikub or swimming in the lake were her favorite cherished activities. In retirement Nancy enjoyed volunteering at school to play the piano or read to the kids and of course reading herself (she carried a book with her wherever she went). Music was a big part of her life. She loved to play the piano and introduced her children and grandchildren to a love of the theater and Broadway shows. In addition to all her favorite retirement activities, she and Dale spent time on many antique car tours, seeing new things and making friends along the way. They traveled to 44 different states, 22 of those in vintage Chevrolets. Nancy's family was her pride and joy. She was ecstatic to have all 3 of her children live on the same road as her and Dale. She treasured her grandchildren and kept busy taking care of them after school, helping with homework, baking with them and attending and photographing as many of their activities as she could. Nancy created scrapbooks for each of her grandchildren to enjoy. She leaves behind a legacy of selflessness, kindness and acceptance. She is the daughter of the late Charles T. and Janet Foster Griffin. She is survived by her husband, Dale E. Bryant; children, Matthew C. (Linda Bryan) Bryant, Carol Ann Bryant (Michael) Cady and Jennifer T. Bryant with grandchildren Sarah (Zachary Flint) Bryant, Brittany Baker, Logan Baker, Laura (Aaron Marquez) Bryant, Emily Baker, Madeline Bryant, Luke Cady and Eli Cady; sister Carol Griffin Ballou, sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Marcia and Gary Reynolds, as well as life-long friend Meredith Behr. In addition, she is survived by many nieces and nephews. There will be no services held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Nancy's tribute wall can be signed in obituaries at www.olthof.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020