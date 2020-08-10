Nanette Chaitt Barcus



(b: 06-14-1926- d: 08-07-2020)



Born into the advent of the depression and raised in her teenage years during WWII, Nanette Chaitt Barcus learned early on to navigate life. She could read by 4 years old, played piano at 5, skipped first grade, graduated 5th in her HS class at EFA and went on to graduate Vassar College in 3 years. Later she got her master's degree at Elmira College in Education and did a certification in educational administration. In retirement years, she kept on learning taking classes in computer use and library science at Arizona State University.



In her 94 years, her greatest accomplishment was her long, loving marriage to her husband Col Sanford L. Barcus. They went on to have 3 children, Steven ( Diana) of Maitland , FL, Carolyn Boles (Donald) of Tempe, AZ, and Robert of Atlanta, GA and two grandchildren, Donald Boles III and Jennifer Boles who she helped raise and teach. She was both a teacher and a Bank Street trained staff developer for the Elmira City School District for 20 years.



What we all knew and loved about her was her wise, gentle and patient personality.



She could keep a secret and would never gossip about anyone. She could instruct others without being domineering. She was the best listener and made others feel like they truly mattered. She was an early adopter of living a healthy lifestyle, with growing her own organic garden, sharing it with others and making sure our father lived a long and healthy life. She was very musical with perfect pitch and sang in the temple choir for years. Her past time was reading books and doing crossword puzzles. She was the true Renaissance woman. Her grace, beauty and gift of selflessness will live on with all who knew her.



She passed away in Chandler, AZ on August 7, 2020 and will be buried beside her parents and husband in the Franklin Cemetery in Elmira, NY. Due to the corona virus, funeral services will be delayed indefinitely.









