Naomi J. Munson
Port St. Lucie, FL - Naomi (Black) Munson, age 82, of Port St. Lucie, Florida (formerly of Horseheads and Elmira Heights) passed away suddenly on September 17th. She joins her husband, Howard, in heaven who passed away in September 2018. She is survived by her children; Debbie (Don) Fischer, Chris Munson, Bonnie Conway, Gloria Neaman, Cindy Munson, her grandchildren and great grandchildren, sisters and brother; Mary Fierro, Reba (Robert) Landschoot, Ruth Harr and Charles (Connie) Black, sisters-in-law; Beverly Cummings and Faith Sherman. A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, September 24th, 12-3 p.m. at the St. Lucie Gardens Clubhouse, 4200 SE Home Way, Port St. Lucie, Florida.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 22, 2019