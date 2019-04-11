|
|
Naomi Ruth Burnham
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on November 13, 1920 in Burlington, PA a daughter of the late Charles and Mertie Strope Forrest. Naomi is also predeceased by her husband, Leroy J. Burnham, 2001, granddaughter, Kris E. Cooper in 1999 and her brother and sister-in-law Wilmot (Peggy) Forrest and sons-in-law, Glenn Hartman and Michael Burt. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Winifred) Burnham, Suzanne Hartman, Beverly Burt, Bonnie Rodabaugh and Michael (Eva) Burnham; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; sister, Jean (Richard) Coon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Naomi was employed by Woolworth's and was a member of St. John's, St. Matthew's Episcopal Church's and attended Sullivanville United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Relaxed Squares and the Kountry Kampers. She was devoted to her family throughout her life. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-4PM with her Memorial Service to follow at 4PM. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery alongside her husband at the convenience of the family. The family graciously accepts remembrances with donations in Naomi's memory to a . Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Naomi's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019