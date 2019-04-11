Services
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Apr. 13, 2019
4:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Naomi Burnham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Naomi Ruth Burnham


1920 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Naomi Ruth Burnham Obituary
Naomi Ruth Burnham

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at the age of 98. She was born on November 13, 1920 in Burlington, PA a daughter of the late Charles and Mertie Strope Forrest. Naomi is also predeceased by her husband, Leroy J. Burnham, 2001, granddaughter, Kris E. Cooper in 1999 and her brother and sister-in-law Wilmot (Peggy) Forrest and sons-in-law, Glenn Hartman and Michael Burt. She is survived by her children, Daniel (Winifred) Burnham, Suzanne Hartman, Beverly Burt, Bonnie Rodabaugh and Michael (Eva) Burnham; six grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren; one great great granddaughter; sister, Jean (Richard) Coon; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. Naomi was employed by Woolworth's and was a member of St. John's, St. Matthew's Episcopal Church's and attended Sullivanville United Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Relaxed Squares and the Kountry Kampers. She was devoted to her family throughout her life. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 2-4PM with her Memorial Service to follow at 4PM. She will be laid to rest in Maple Grove Cemetery alongside her husband at the convenience of the family. The family graciously accepts remembrances with donations in Naomi's memory to a . Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Naomi's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now