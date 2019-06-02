|
Nellie M. Spaziani
Elmira - Age 94, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family. Nellie was born in Beavertown PA a daughter of Reid and Alice (Pollack) Keister. She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Ulisse T. Spaziani, Jr. on August 26, 2010. Nellie is also predeceased by her siblings, Mary Andrews, Cecil Keister, Mabel Forrest, Flossie Huffner and Lester Keister. She is survived by her sons and their families, David and Barbara Spaziani of Horseheads with their children, Amy (Kyle) Metz, Lindsay (Ben) Gaal; Steven and Beth Spaziani of Horseheads with their children, Michelle (Andy) Malnoske, Alison (fiancé Anders Korn) Spaziani, great-grandchildren, Alex and Jeffrey Metz, Grayson and Rowan Gaal; brother-in-law Robert Andrews, sister-in-law Emily Spaziani, special nephew George Rucci; along with several other nieces and nephews. Nellie was a woman with a strong work ethic. She started working at the age of 12. At age 15 she worked in the shipyards in Baltimore, during World War II, where she "ran the torch", cutting holes in sides of ships for anchor chains. Over the years she was a waitress at Lib's Supper Club, an interior house painter, and worked at Thatcher Glass for 13 years. She also had her beautician license, with family being her best customers. Nellie, along with her husband Ulisse, were the owners of King Kone, which opened in 1973, and is still run by their son Steve and his family. Nellie was also a wonderful cook, feeding her family and friends well. With all that she did, family was most important to Nellie. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and caretaker for her husband during the last years of his life. Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren lovingly called her "Gigi". She will be forever loved and missed. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Monday, June 3, 2019, from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Nellie on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 1:00 p.m., St. Patrick's Church, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Horseheads. Those wishing may remember Nellie with a donation to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019