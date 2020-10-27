Nellie N. Jennings
Elmira - Nellie Jennings, 86, of Elmira, passed away on October 25, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Memorial Hospital in Elmira, New York. She was the daughter of the late Margaret Jackson of Odessa, New York, where she was raised by her grandparents, Grace and Samuel Jeremiah Jackson. Nellie was married to the late Norman "Chuck" Jennings, founder of Glove House. She later earned an AAS at Corning Community College and completed many training courses with AT&T.
While she worked for 38 years -- first as an operator, then as a Manager-Supervisor -- for the New York Telephone Company, that was not her primary responsibility. Her life was better defined by her love and devotion to her family, friends, and community. She and her husband, Chuck, were very involved with, and committed to, several community health and human service agencies for over 50 years, serving as both advisors and board members. Nellie was an active and devoted member of the Frederick Douglass Memorial AME Zion Church of Elmira, where she was a long-time member of the Trustee Board.
Community activities were numerous. She worked with her husband to plan the inception of Glove House, and continued to act in an advisory capacity to several CEOs of Glove House. She was a member of the Board of CIDS, on which she served as Vice President and Secretary for many years. She was also active with the Chemung County Retired Senior Volunteer Program, Telephone Pioneers of America, the Volunteers of America, Chemung County Cooperative Extension, YWCA, and the John Jones Museum.
Nellie was admired for her sound judgment and quick wit, always ready to provide supportive and reasoned advice. Though she pulled no punches when it came to assessing right or wrong, she was always gentle and quick to console those who were suffering through tough times. With her strength, intelligence, and loving heart, she was a blessing to many.
Nellie is survived by her son, Dr. Charles R. Jennings, by her daughter-in-law, Dr. Tristi C. Nichols, of Peekskill, New York, and by grandchildren, Seneca, Tristan, and Margaret. She is also survived by her niece, Jan Cook-Moore of Trumansburg, New York; nephew, Charles Cook of St. Petersburg, Florida; niece, Cynthia (Jackson) Scott of Georgia; niece, Delores (Robert) Geter of Pittsford, New York; nephew, Marvin (Brenda) Rouse of St. Paul, Minnesota and numerous great-nieces and nephews. Nellie is also survived by many friends and admirers.
Nellie's family wishes to gratefully recognize her church family and co-workers for their love, care, and support over many years. The family also thanks her neighbors at Colony Park Apartments and her caregiver, Linda Dale, for their love and support in her later years.
Due to covid-19 restrictions, services will be private. Interment will be in Woodlawn Cemetery. Those wishing to attend her service via Zoom, please call the funeral home for an invitation at 734-5368. In lieu of flowers, donations to Glove House are encouraged at http://glovehouse.org
. Walter J. Kent Funeral Home is assisting the family.