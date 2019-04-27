Services
Morse & Kleese Funeral Home
40 North Center Street
Canton, PA 17724
(570) 673-3193
Roaring Branch, PA - On the morning of Thursday, April 25th, 2019 Nicholas J. Eberlin of Roaring Branch, Pa. passed away quietly at The Gatehouse in Williamsport following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 43 years of age. Born October 3rd, 1975 in LaPorte, Pa., he was the son of Joseph W. and Ruth (Bastion) Eberlin. Nick was employed at Hilliard Corporation in Elmira.

In keeping with Nick's wishes all services are private. Memorial contributions in Nick's name may be directed to The Gatehouse Hospice, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, Pa., 17701 (morseandkleesefuneralhome.com)
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 27, 2019
