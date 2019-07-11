Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Faith Temple COGIC
722 Standish St.
Elmira, NY
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Faith Temple COGIC
722 Standish St.
Elmira, NY
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Faith Temple COGIC
722 Standish St.
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
Nip Barton


1948 - 2019
Nip Barton Obituary
Nip Barton

Horseheads - Born March 2, 1948 in Tallassee, AL to the late Margaret Howard Jones and Nippie Barton and passed away surrounded by his family at home on Sunday July 7, 2019. Nip leaves to cherish this life his wife and best friend, Karen Barton; sons, Sonny (Melissa) Barton of Las Vegas, NV, Cory Barton of Chicago, IL, Chad Meadows of Cleveland, OH, and Richard Gildersleeve of Elmira; daughters, Felicia Griffin of Opelika, AL, and Alexis Blue of Atlanta, GA; brothers, Wilbert (Bernice) Reed of Sayre, PA, Bennie (Cheryl) Howard of Tampa, FL, Robert Haynes of Tallassee, AL; sisters, Rita (Greg) Stucky of Horseheads, Wanda (Oros) Poole of Tallassee, AL, and Rosetta Hayden of Tallassee, AL; along with loving granddaughter Ariel Smith, and mother-in-law Lillie Barnes. Family and friends are invited to visit Faith Temple COGIC, 722 Standish St., in Elmira, on Saturday, July 13th, 2019 from 1 pm to 2 pm. There will be Masonic Reflections offered at 2 pm; Willie Owens, 33° Worshipful Master, Mt. Nebo Lodge No. 82, F & AM, PHA. Nip's funeral service will follow at 3 pm. A repass will be offered after services at the Ernie Davis Community Center, 350 E 5th St, Elmira, NY 14901. Private committal and interment will take place at a later date with Nip's family. A full tribute may be read and condolences may be left at www.walterjkent.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 11, 2019
