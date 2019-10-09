|
|
Nora Jane
Mc Dermott
Elmira - Nora Jane Mc Dermott (Lambert) b. 3/12/37 passed away peacefully at home in her sleep on 10/1/19. A graduate of EFA Class of 1955, she worked at Arnot Ogden, American LaFrance, and The Elmira Correctional Facility. A public worship service of thanksgiving and praise will be held Friday, October 11, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Ray Of Hope Church 380 W. 1st St. Elmira, NY where she was a member for 22 years and a Foundress of the Elmira Chapel. All are welcome. Read a full Obituary at http://www.rayofhopechurch.com. Donations may be made to Ray Of Hope Church, Inc. in lieu of flowers.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 9 to Oct. 11, 2019