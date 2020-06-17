Norma L. Curren
Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bethany Manor surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born January 19,1933 in Elmira, NY to the late Alpha and Loretta Price Butler. She is also predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Albert (Al) Curren; four brothers, Leon, Richard Arthur and Albert and two sisters, Delphine and Clarabell. She is survived by her son, Allan (Nancy Ellen) Curren; daughter Nancy Lynn Curren; grandchildren, Alex (Katie) Curren, Amanda (Randy) Matthews Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. Norma worked as a Technician at Westinghouse and then continued on and kept busy as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and caregiver. She enjoyed many activities including yard work, arts and craft projects, sewing and square dancing. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4 - 6 PM. To adhere to new state regulations attendance will be regulated and face masks will be required. Her Gravesite Service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to a charity of one's choice. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Norma's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.