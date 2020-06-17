Norma L. Curren
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Norma's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norma L. Curren

Horseheads, NY - Passed away on Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at Bethany Manor surrounded by her loving family. Norma was born January 19,1933 in Elmira, NY to the late Alpha and Loretta Price Butler. She is also predeceased by her husband of 65 years, Albert (Al) Curren; four brothers, Leon, Richard Arthur and Albert and two sisters, Delphine and Clarabell. She is survived by her son, Allan (Nancy Ellen) Curren; daughter Nancy Lynn Curren; grandchildren, Alex (Katie) Curren, Amanda (Randy) Matthews Jr.; and several nieces and nephews. Norma worked as a Technician at Westinghouse and then continued on and kept busy as a loving and devoted wife, mother, and caregiver. She enjoyed many activities including yard work, arts and craft projects, sewing and square dancing. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Monday, June 22, 2020 from 4 - 6 PM. To adhere to new state regulations attendance will be regulated and face masks will be required. Her Gravesite Service will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her name to a charity of one's choice. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Norma's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jun. 17 to Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
22
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Sullivan's Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
23
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Maple Grove Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-2035
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved