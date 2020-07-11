1/1
Norma M. Bannister
Norma M. Bannister

Montour Falls - Norma M. Bannister, 79, of Montour Falls, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She was born in Norwalk, CT on March 17, 1941, the daughter of the late James and Helen (Goodwin) Rennells.

Norma retired from Schuyler Hospital, where she worked for over 25 years. She enjoyed "Find a Word" books, crochet, and camping. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Norma had such love and pride for her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Richard D. Bannister; children, Tom (Debbie) Bannister of Montour Falls, Laurie (Mike) Hanlon of Horseheads, Donna Bannister, David (Kim) Bannister, and Cheryl (Mike) Herold all of Montour Falls; fifteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a son, Richard Bannister; brothers, James, Edward and Robert Rennells; and sister, Elsie McCray.

The Bannister family would like to extend their gratitude to Dr. Saks, Dr. Terry, and the staff at Seneca View SNF for the care that was given to Norma throughout her time there.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Sunday, July 12, 2020 from 3-4 pm at the Montour Falls United Methodist Church, 128 Owego St., Montour Falls. Norma's funeral service will follow at 4:00 pm. Private family burial will be in Montour Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Vedder-Scott & Zinger Funeral Home, Montour Falls. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Montour Falls United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 309, Montour Falls, NY 14865. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderscottzinger.com




Published in Star-Gazette from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
