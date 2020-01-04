Services
More Obituaries for Norma Carson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Norma M. Carson


1932 - 2020
Norma M. Carson Obituary
Norma M. Carson

Horseheads,NY - NORMA M. CARSON Age 87 of Horseheads, NY passed away on Thursday January 2, 2020 at home surrounded by her loving family after an extended illness. Norma was born January 22, 1932 in Geneva, NY the daughter of the late John and Hester Randall McLellan. She married her husband, Richard Alfred Carson, on September 26, 1953 and he pre-deceased her on July 30, 1996. She was also pre-deceased by her great grandson Javonte Cade and her sister Beverly Russell. Norma was a life-time member of The First United Methodist Church of Geneva. She was a member of The Horseheads Lioness Club, The Horseheads Woman's Club, and the Elmira Heights American Legion for several years . Norma loved her family and friends and treasured the time she spent with them. Norma is survived by her sons and daughters-in-law: Ronald A. and MarySue Carson of Leicester, NC , Richard A. and Lliana Carson of Ovid, NY ; daughter and son-in-law : Crystal and Chuck Simpson of Lowman, NY ; grandchildren ; Jason A. Carson of Asheville, NC , Christopher L. Carson of Hendersonville, NC , and Shannon M. Carver of Elmira, NY ; great grandchildren: Joshua Carver, Khadijah Clayborn, Autumn Carson, Caroline Carson , and a host of caring family and friends. A very special thank you to Laura McAllister, Norma's private nurse who became family. A Celebration of Norma's Life and her Funeral Services will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at 1 PM at The First United Methodist Church of Geneva 340 South Main Street Geneva, NY . Norma will be laid to rest next to her beloved husband Richard at the convenience of the family in Glenwood Cemetery in Geneva, NY. It was Norma's wish that those wishing remember her through memorials to The First United Methodist Church of Geneva 340 South Main Street Geneva, NY 14456. Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com . Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY.
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 12, 2020
