Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Memorial service
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Norma Rehwinkle Obituary
Norma Rehwinkle

Syracuse - Age 92 of Syracuse, NY, formerly of Elmira, NY. She was born April 25, 1926 in Elmira, daughter of the late Frank and Nellie (LeMunyan) Bauer and passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 in Syracuse, NY. She was predeceased by her husband Fred in 2006 and son Roger in 2012. She is survived by her daughter Cheryl of Camillus, NY; son Larry (Laurie) of Long Island; grandchildren Jeremy of Elmira, Jennifer (Dan) of Denver, CO and Nicolette of Clearwater, FL; great grandchildren Francesca and Piper both of Elmira, Mia and David of Denver, CO. Norma was a longtime volunteer with the Special Olympics. She retired from BOCES; was a volunteer for the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 154, Elmira Heights and was a Cub Scout leader. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Monday, April 22nd from 12 to 1 pm. Her memorial service will be held at 1 pm. Committal prayers and interment will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
