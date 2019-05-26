Services
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-4801
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
4:00 PM
Barber Funeral Home
413 S. Main St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
Norman "Bob: Brewer

Elmira Heights - BREWER, Norman R. "Bob"

Age 78 of Elmira Heights, NY passed away May 18, 2019. Bob was born in Elmira, NY to Norman and Ruth (Morgan)Brewer. He is survived by his wife Mary Bishop Brewer; Daughter and son, Dana (Jerry) Stubblefield of High Springs, FL, Robert Brewer of Elmira Heights, NY; Grandchildren Ryan (Jamie) Biegun Anna and Sarah Brewer and Kyle Vanderhoff; Great grandchildren, Dylan and Jackson Biegun; Siblings, Janet (Bucky) Youmans, Bonnie (Matt) Shilling, Rodney (Marcia) Brewer and several nieces, nephews, extended family and friends including Rosie Truesdale and Tammy Helstrom-Wulf. Bob was also predeceased by his sister, Bette Howe and brother Jonny Brewer. Bob had worked at Bendix Eclipse and later retired as a fork lift operator at Agway in Big Flats. He loved his family and enjoyed the outdoors and tending to his garden. Family and friends are invited to attend his service to take place at the Barber Funeral Home 413 S. Main St. Horseheads on Thurs June 6, 2019 at 4:00 pm. Burial will take place in Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from May 26 to June 6, 2019
