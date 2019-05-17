|
|
Norman D. "Norm" Evans
Hendersonville, NC - Norman D. "Norm" Evans, 85, of Hendersonville, NC passed away Friday, May 10, at Mission Hospital. A native of Horseheads, NY, he was a son of the late John and Helen Sturdevant Evans. He was also preceded in death by two brothers, a sister and his first wife, Lauralie Palmer Evans.
He had lived in Delray Beach, FL prior to moving to Hendersonville 21 years ago. He had worked in New York state and south Florida during his career as a Civil Engineer. He enjoyed working in his yard and liked lighthouses.
Norm is survived by his beloved wife of 21 years, Judith Goins Evans; two daughters, Sylvia Chappell and her husband Rick of New Smyrna Beach, FL and Lynne Norris and her husband Kevin of Daytona Beach, FL; stepson, David A. Goins, MSgt USAF Ret. and his wife Christie of Elkton, MD; two sisters, Bev Coons of Horseheads, NY and Marilyn Flemings of Prince Frederick, MD; eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be held 2 pm Monday, May 13, at Forest Lawn Memorial Park in Hendersonville. A memorial service will follow at 6 pm Monday at Balfour Baptist Church. Pastor Joe Lund will officiate. The family will receive guests following the service at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to Balfour Baptist Church, 2502 Asheville Hwy. Hendersonville, NC 28791. To offer condolences online please visit www.forestlawnhendersonville.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on May 17, 2019