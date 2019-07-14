Services
Norman H. Griswold


1929 - 2019
Norman H. Griswold

Pine Valley - Age 90 of Pine Valley, NY and Sebastian, FL, passed away on Sunday, July 7, 2019. Norm was born and raised in Elmira, a son of Howard A. and Helen (Pepper) Griswold. He is predeceased by his brother Leon Griswold. Norm is survived by his wife Annice W. Griswold, with whom he celebrated 69 years of marriage on March 25, 2019; son and daughter-in-law Mark H. and Virginia Griswold of Elmira; daughter and son-in-law Pamela G. and James Connor of Pine Valley, with her son Eric Callis; sister and brother-in-law Lois and Hank Landmesser of South Carolina; sisters-in-law, Priscilla Griswold of Big Flats and Janice McInroy of Anaheim CA; brother-in-law Donald Winters of Anaheim CA; along with several nieces and nephews. Norm was a man of many talents. He was the owner and president of Elmira Quality Printers, a three generation family business. He was president of G&W Developing building numerous apartments and single family homes in the Horseheads/Big Flats area. Norm was also the builder and one of original owners of The Pour House in Elmira Heights. Following his lifelong passion for flying, he acquired his private pilot's license at the age of 16 and went on to obtain commercial, instrument, single and multi-engine land and sea licenses. He owned 8 single engine and 2 twin engine aircrafts in his 72 years of flying. He was a founding member of the local Experimental Aircraft Association, Chapter #533 and a member of the Horseheads Rotary Club. In following his wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements by McInerny Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette on July 14, 2019
