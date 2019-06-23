Norman L. Lovitch



Elmira - Age 89 of Elmira, died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at Bethany Manor. Norman was born in Elmira, on April 23, 1930 to the late Manford & Frances (Solomon) Lovitch. In addition to his parents, Norman was predeceased by his loving wife, Francine Lovitch in 2016. He is survived by his daughter, Linda Lovitch; son and daughter-in-law, Mark & Tara Lovitch; grandchildren, Jessica Pitcock, Meiron Menzin, Ayala Menzin & Yaara Menzin. He was a 1948 graduate of Elmira Free Academy. Norman worked at the vending company Joy Automatics for 45 years as a service operator. He was a member of Congregation Shomray Hadath and Kol Ami. Norman did a lot of volunteer work at Congregation Shomray Hadath, especially helping out at Bingo. Norman also Volunteered at the Artic League packaging toys for homeless children. Norman was a great husband, father, and grandfather. THERE WILL BE NO CALLING HOURS. FUNERAL SERVICES WILL BE HELD AT CONGREGATION KOL AMI 1008 W. WATER ST. ELMIRA, ON FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2019 AT 12:00 PM. RABBI DR. OREN STEINITZ OFFICIATING. INTERMENT TO FOLLOW IN FRANKLIN STREET CEMETERY, ELMIRA. Flowers are gratefully declined, those wishing may make memorial donations in Norman's memory to Congregation Kol Ami 1008 W. Water St. Elmira, NY 14905.