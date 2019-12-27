|
Norman R. "Stormin' Norman" Wead
Beaver Dams - Age 80 of Beaver Dams. He was born August 18, 1939 in Montour Falls, the son of the late Charles F. and Bernice (Gardner) Wead and passed away peacefully on Thursday December 26, 2019. In addition to his parents, Norman was predeceased by several of his brothers and sisters. He is survived by his beloved wife Bonnie Wead; their children Lynnette Garner, Yvonne Pryslopski, Norman (Michelle) Wead Jr., Robert (Ann) Wead, and Lyle (Jessica) Wead; 11 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; sisters Ellen Kruger, and Mary Wead; along with several nieces and nephews. Known as "Stormin' Norman", he hauled equipment for the gas wells and made many friends and acquaintances at the job sites during his time with R. L. Callahan. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads, on Sunday, December 29th, 2019 from 1 pm to 3 pm. Norman's funeral service will be held there at 3 pm. His nephew, Pastor Bob Kruger, will officiate. Private interment will be held at a later date. Condolences at www.barerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Star-Gazette from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019