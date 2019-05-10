Services
Vedder and Scott Funeral Home
122 N. Genessee St.
Montour Falls, NY 14865
607-535-2396
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Veterans Memorial Park/American Legion
2532 Steam Mill Road
Odessa, NY
Odessa - Norman R. Personius, age 86, of Odessa, NY passed away on Tuesday, May 7, 2019, after a brief illness. Norm was born in Elmira, NY on November 2, 1932. He was predeceased by his parents, John and Hazel (Corey) Personius, his infant son, Johnny, and his sister Lois. Norm attended Thomas A. Edison High School until the age of 17 when he joined the Army and served as a Combat Engineer in Korea. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, fishing, camping, bowling, and the Buffalo Bills. One of Norm's favorite things was singing and playing the bass guitar. He played in local country bands, including The Country Drifters and The Tripods. Norm is survived by his first wife, Lorraine and their children; Norman (Marge) Personius, Ronald Personius, Dennis Personius, Michelle (Eric) Murphy, Daniel Personius, Jeffrey (Pam) Personius and Gregory (Angel) Personius; his second wife, Betty and their children; Bobby (Lynn) Personius and Randy Personius (Lori ); step-children; Tom (Judy) Doan, Larry (Donna) Doan, Louise Cooper (Stephen Vedder), Cathy (Jim) Hall and Roxie Doan (Barry Wixson). He is also survived by his sister, Helen, 20 grandchildren; 26 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter, nieces, nephews, and several friends. A memorial service will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at the Veterans Memorial Park/American Legion, 2532 Steam Mill Road, Odessa, NY. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Humane Society of Schuyler County, 124 Marina Dr., Montour Falls, NY 14865. Arrangements by Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, Montour Falls. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on May 10, 2019
