Norman "Norm" Slater Merchant
Norman "Norm" Slater Merchant, 86 years young passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with loved ones at his side. Born September 7, 1934 in Titusville, PA, he was the son of Burdette and Frances (Smith) Merchant, who preceded him to Heaven; along with a brother, sister and son in law. Norm is survived by his loving wife, Bonney (Streeter); his children, William (Cindy) Merchant of Kingsland, TX, Lynne (don) Pryor of Cortland, NY, Nanette Fuller of Cheektowaga, NY, Jodi Barone of Mooresville, NC, Gordon (Joy) Walker of Columbus, MT and Richard (Cheri) Walker of Mooresville, NC; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Florence Proctor of Westfield, NY, Gary (Mary) Streeter of Andover, MA, Pamela (Andrew) Salek of Galeton, PA, Scott (Susan) Streeter of Knoxville, PA and Todd (Sue) Streeter of Westfield, PA and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Norm was a lifelong educator and encourager. He earned his bachelor degree in music from Westchester University and his MA in counseling from Edinboro, after proudly serving our country with the Fighting 69th Infantry Division Army Band, Fort Dix and Alaska. During his time with the Army Band he had the honor of playing for the country on the Ed Sullivan show. Norm was a pilot, a woodworker, a cross country skier, a hunter, a fisherman, a golfer and an avid sailor. Captain Norm and his first mate enjoyed many adventures on their sail boats as they sailed south for the winters. There will be a Celebration of Norm's Life at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, 5:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations may be made in Norm's honor to aid in pancreatic cancer research to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 www.lustgarten.org
or to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 www.hillman.upmc.com
