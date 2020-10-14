1/1
Norman Slater "Norm" Merchant
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norman's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norman "Norm" Slater Merchant

Norman "Norm" Slater Merchant, 86 years young passed away at home on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, after a brief but courageous battle with pancreatic cancer with loved ones at his side. Born September 7, 1934 in Titusville, PA, he was the son of Burdette and Frances (Smith) Merchant, who preceded him to Heaven; along with a brother, sister and son in law. Norm is survived by his loving wife, Bonney (Streeter); his children, William (Cindy) Merchant of Kingsland, TX, Lynne (don) Pryor of Cortland, NY, Nanette Fuller of Cheektowaga, NY, Jodi Barone of Mooresville, NC, Gordon (Joy) Walker of Columbus, MT and Richard (Cheri) Walker of Mooresville, NC; 16 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren; siblings, Florence Proctor of Westfield, NY, Gary (Mary) Streeter of Andover, MA, Pamela (Andrew) Salek of Galeton, PA, Scott (Susan) Streeter of Knoxville, PA and Todd (Sue) Streeter of Westfield, PA and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Norm was a lifelong educator and encourager. He earned his bachelor degree in music from Westchester University and his MA in counseling from Edinboro, after proudly serving our country with the Fighting 69th Infantry Division Army Band, Fort Dix and Alaska. During his time with the Army Band he had the honor of playing for the country on the Ed Sullivan show. Norm was a pilot, a woodworker, a cross country skier, a hunter, a fisherman, a golfer and an avid sailor. Captain Norm and his first mate enjoyed many adventures on their sail boats as they sailed south for the winters. There will be a Celebration of Norm's Life at Kenyon Funeral Home, 214 W. Main St., Elkland on Saturday, 5:00 - 7:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations may be made in Norm's honor to aid in pancreatic cancer research to the Lustgarten Foundation, 415 Crossways Park Drive, Suite D, Woodbury, NY 11797 www.lustgarten.org or to the Hillman Cancer Center, UPMC Cancer Pavilion, Suite 1B, 5150 Centre Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15232 www.hillman.upmc.com. To send online condolences visit, www.kenyonfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kenyon Funeral Home, Inc.
214 West Main Street
Elkland, PA 16920
(814) 258-7320
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved