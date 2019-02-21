|
|
Norman T. Ferris
Elmira - Age 86 of Elmira died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. Survived by his wife of 63 years, Joann Baker Ferris; daughter and son-in-law, Julie and Mark L'Amoreaux, Horseheads; son and daughter-in-law Dave and Valeri Ferris, Red Bank, NJ; grandchildren, Jack, Nick, Dani & Luke; sisters, Janet (David) Kester, Judy (Bill Wojciechowski) Jaworski, brother-in-law Bill Baker; several loving nieces, nephews and cousins; pre deceased by an infant son Daniel Joseph Ferris; sister, Nancy J. Ferris; his parents and his mother and father-in-law. Norm was the owner/operator of Dana's Alignment for 45 years, involved in the Southport Business Association, the Ashland Historical Society and the Franklin Automobile Club. Norm helped restore the Popcorn Truck and was the president of the Popcorn Preservation Society. He always put family and friends above personal gain and would go to great lengths to help those around him. He was a respected businessman in the community, you could always stop to talk to Norm and most of the time he could fix the problem on the spot and send you on your way. Norm was a US Army Veteran, Korea. In lieu of flowers please donate in his name to St. Jude's, Notre Dame High School, or to the Chemung County SPCA (envelopes available at the funeral home). The family will receive relatives and friends at the Kalec Funeral Home on Friday, February 22, from 4 to 7 p.m. A prayer service there Saturday, February 23, at 9 a.m. followed by his Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. in St. Mary's Church. Burial to follow in Sts. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2019