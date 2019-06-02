|
Olimpia "Lee" Salbego
Elmira - In loving memory of Olimpia Salbego, age 96, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Olimpia was born on May 28, 1923 in Binghamton NY to Virgilio and Maria (Coppa) Putano. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her first husband Ralph A. Montrose, second husband Peter R. Salbego, and daughter Maria Pinkston. Olimpia is survived by her brother Paul Ranucci; children, Vincent Montrose with wife Deborah, Susan Cook with husband Wayne; step-children, Barbara J. Hartman, Christine (Thomas) Conboy, Catherine M. (Peter) Shipsides, Carolyn A. (Michael) Dean; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Olimpia retired, after many years, from Thatcher Glass Mfg. Co. She enjoyed working in her gardens, or otherwise sprucing up the home during her Spring cleaning activities. Olimpia was an "Old World Cook" who prepared her specialties from scratch. You never left her kitchen hungry or disappointed. Olimpia volunteered for charities such as Meals on Wheels, but most enjoyed traveling the world, in her golden years, with her late husband Peter. The family wishes to thank Elderwood Assisted Living Facilities, especially the first floor South Wing staff, for the love and care they afforded Olimpia during her final seven years. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019