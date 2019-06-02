Services
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
607-733-6271
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
McInerny Funeral Home
502 W. Water St.
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
224 Franklin Street
Elmira, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Olimpia Salbego
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Olimpia "Lee" Salbego


1923 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Olimpia "Lee" Salbego Obituary
Olimpia "Lee" Salbego

Elmira - In loving memory of Olimpia Salbego, age 96, who passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Olimpia was born on May 28, 1923 in Binghamton NY to Virgilio and Maria (Coppa) Putano. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her first husband Ralph A. Montrose, second husband Peter R. Salbego, and daughter Maria Pinkston. Olimpia is survived by her brother Paul Ranucci; children, Vincent Montrose with wife Deborah, Susan Cook with husband Wayne; step-children, Barbara J. Hartman, Christine (Thomas) Conboy, Catherine M. (Peter) Shipsides, Carolyn A. (Michael) Dean; along with numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Olimpia retired, after many years, from Thatcher Glass Mfg. Co. She enjoyed working in her gardens, or otherwise sprucing up the home during her Spring cleaning activities. Olimpia was an "Old World Cook" who prepared her specialties from scratch. You never left her kitchen hungry or disappointed. Olimpia volunteered for charities such as Meals on Wheels, but most enjoyed traveling the world, in her golden years, with her late husband Peter. The family wishes to thank Elderwood Assisted Living Facilities, especially the first floor South Wing staff, for the love and care they afforded Olimpia during her final seven years. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., St. Mary's Church, 224 Franklin Street, Elmira. Committal prayers and interment will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery.
Published in Star-Gazette on June 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McInerny Funeral Home
Download Now