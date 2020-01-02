|
Olive R. Kline
Erin - Age 90 of Erin, NY. She was born May 10, 1929 in Wayland, NY, daughter of the late Howard and Edna (Dunham) Wilson and went home to be with Jesus on New Years Day, January 1st 2020. In addition to her parents, Olive was predeceased by her beloved husband of 61 years, Randall E. Kline; their son John Jay Kline; brother Ernest; and sisters Leona, Mildred, Esther, and Dorothy. She is survived by her children, Ruth Combs of Van Etten, NY, Randy Kline, Elsie (Wayne) Tyson, William (Deborah) Kline, all of Erin, NY, and Michael (Becky) Kline of Burleson, TX; her 28 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; 22 great-great grandchildren; brothers Howard Jr., and Raymond; along with several nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family, and dear friends. Olive also leaves a host of adopted children and grandchildren that she cared for over her long life. She was always respected by those who called her mother; the same can be said for the many later generations she cared for and watched over. Family and friends are invited to visit the Barber Funeral Home, 413 S. Main St. in Horseheads on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 6 pm - 9 pm and on Saturday, January, 2020 from 10 am - 11 am. Olive's funeral service will be held there on Saturday at 11 am with committal and interment to follow in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira. Condolences at www.barberfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Jan. 2 to Jan. 4, 2020