Pamela J. (Huntley) Fitzpatrick
Elmira - Pamela (Huntley) Fitzpatrick passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born November 1, 1943 the daughter of the late Arthur and Jayne Huntley in Elmira.
She was a 1961 graduate of Southside High School. She worked for many businesses in Elmira including Sears and Chemung Electronics. Pam was an active member of Emmanuel Episcopal Church where she was a former Sunday School teacher, member of the Vestry, and she volunteered for numerous church dinners and events over the years. She was a proud mother, grandmother, and Gigi.
Pam is survived by her children, Tami (Kevin) Farnsworth, Timothy (Dawn) Fitzpatrick and Scott (Wendy Kramer) Fitzpatrick; grandchildren, Kirstin (Matt) Stopper, Kaitlin (Al) Harding,
Samantha (Dominic Baranyi) Farnsworth, Timothy Fitzpatrick, Jr., Cormac Fitzpatrick, and Geoffrey Callahan; great-grandchildren, Isaac, Jonah, and Daniel Stopper, Aaron, James, and Raina Harding, and two on the way; sister-in-law, Pat Huntley; several nieces and nephews, and numerous dear friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her brothers, David and Jim.
The family will receive friends at Emmanuel Episcopal Church, 380 Pennsylvania Avenue, Elmira on Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with a memorial service to follow at 11:00 am with the Rev. Robert Adkins presiding. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Emmanuel Episcopal Church. Pam's tribute wall may be signed at www.olthof.com.
Published in Star-Gazette on Sept. 4, 2019