Pamela L. Pilcher


1947 - 2019
Pamela L. Pilcher Obituary
Pamela L. Pilcher

Elmira, NY - PAMELA L. PILCHER Age 72 of Elmira, NY passed away on Wednesday November 20, 2019 at Robert Packer Hospital in Sayre,PA. Pam was born January 28, 1947 in El Paso, Texas the daughter of the late Bayly Rush Pilcher and Frances Sanders Pilcher. She graduated from Catalina High School in Tucson, Arizona and received her Bachelor's Degree from University of Arizona at Tucson where she majored in Education and minored in Drama . She was involved with The Drama Club in Katy, Texas . She taught Fire Safety in Arizona, New Mexico , California, Texas, and New York and was a Guest Instructor at Texas A & M University Engineering Extension Service in College Station , Texas. Pam was also a firefighter and Emergency Medical Technician . Pam also taught English in the Vestal, New York School District. She was a Communicant and Lector of St. Casimir's Church in Elmira, NY. Pam is survived by her loving companion of 24 years Raymond A. Youngman of Elmira, NY: sister and brother-in-law: Rebecca and Kenneth Cook of Marshallberg, NC ; niece : Kimberly Scheigert Joskowitz and her children Rush Monro and Seth Jacob of Katy, Texas; several extended family members in Texas, several friends and collegues throughout The United States. A Memorial Mass celebrating Pamela's Life will be held on Saturday December 14, 2019 at 12 Noon at St. Casimir's Church corner of Davis Street and Roe Avenue in Elmira, NY . A Memorial Service remembering Pamela and other instructors will be held on Wednesday July 22, 2019 at Brayton Fire Field at Texas A & M University in College Station, Texas. Memorials in Pamela's name may be made to The Most Holy Name of Jesus Parish 1010 Davis Street Elmira, NY 14901 or Texas A & M University Engineering Extension Service in College Station, Texas. Arrangements are entrusted to the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY . Words of Condolence and Memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com .
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019
