Services
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
(607) 734-5368
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Walter J. Kent Funeral Home
858 Lake Street
Elmira, NY 14901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pamela Tucci
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pamela M. Tucci


1959 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pamela M. Tucci Obituary
Pamela M. Tucci

Horseheads - Age 60 of Horseheads, NY. She was born March 19, 1959 in Elmira, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Parsons) Miller and passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Corning Hospital. She is survived by her son Andrew Tucci of Endicott, NY; daughter and son-in-law Amy & Michael Belosky of Horseheads; beloved grandchildren Mikie & Ryder Belosky of Horseheads; sisters and brothers-in-law Kathy & Gordon Pauling of Milford, PA and Judy & Timothy Burdick of Big Flats along with several nieces and nephews. Pam recently retired from Chemung Canal Trust Company where she ran the Student Loan Department. She was a pianist at Hillcrest Baptist Church for 15 years, but most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, February12th from 4 to 7 pm. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pamela's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -