|
|
Pamela M. Tucci
Horseheads - Age 60 of Horseheads, NY. She was born March 19, 1959 in Elmira, daughter of the late William and Elizabeth (Parsons) Miller and passed away Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Corning Hospital. She is survived by her son Andrew Tucci of Endicott, NY; daughter and son-in-law Amy & Michael Belosky of Horseheads; beloved grandchildren Mikie & Ryder Belosky of Horseheads; sisters and brothers-in-law Kathy & Gordon Pauling of Milford, PA and Judy & Timothy Burdick of Big Flats along with several nieces and nephews. Pam recently retired from Chemung Canal Trust Company where she ran the Student Loan Department. She was a pianist at Hillcrest Baptist Church for 15 years, but most of all she was a loving mother and grandmother. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Wednesday, February12th from 4 to 7 pm. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 11, 2020