|
|
Pasquale J. Cardinale "PJ"
Big Flats, NY - Passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at his home at the age of 47, after a long and brave battle with leukemia. PJ was born March 27, 1972 to Pasquale and Carol Cardinale in Elmira NY. He graduated from Elmira Free Academy in 1990. Following high school, he enlisted in the United States Air Force where he proudly served from 1990-1997. He then went on to graduate from Elmira College in 2002, and attained his CPA license in 2008. PJ was the true meaning of a family man. He married his wife Jodi on June 10, 2006 and not a day went by that he didn't make sure she knew how much he loved her. He was a very proud Dad of 2 boys, Dominic age 12 and Mario age 10, and always said that his boys were his greatest accomplishment. PJ's greatest joy was time spent with his wife and boys, as a friend, coach and teacher. He was an assistant coach for their sports teams as they grew through the years. He loved vacationing with his family. PJ also loved finding new jokes to make his boys laugh and often had a joke of the day. He had a passion for cooking and loved preparing good food for others as much as he enjoyed a good meal himself. He loved teaching the boys new things, so you would often find the boys alongside him cooking in the kitchen or wood working in his workshop. He will also be missed greatly by his two four-legged companions, CeCe and Maisy, who never left his side. In addition to his wife and children, PJ is survived by his mother Carol Plate, brothers Jeff (Sue), Joe and Tony (Gloria) Cardinale, Tim and Mark Phillo, and one sister Pamela Woolman. His nephews Jacob, Caleb, Mason and Chad Cardinale and Nick Woolman and nieces Gina Woolman and Chloe Cardinale. Many aunts and uncles, and too many friends to count. The family will welcome relatives and friends to Sullivan's Funeral Home, 365 E. Franklin St. at Rt. 13, Horseheads, NY on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 from 4-8 PM. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Patrick's Church, Elmira, NY on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at 10 AM. PJ will be laid to rest at Bath National Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in PJ's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
PJ never let a day go by that he didn't try to make someone smile. To remember PJ simply be an extension of his kindness, pay it forward, be kind, make someone smile today and every day.
Published in Star-Gazette from Sept. 15 to Sept. 17, 2019