|
|
Patricia A. Farrell
Corning - Patricia A. Farrell, age 71 of Corning, New York passed away on Sunday, October 13th, 2019 at home with her family by her side. She was born on March 9th, 1948 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of Edward and Margaret Bones. She graduated from Horseheads High School with the class of 1966 and received an Associate's Degree from Corning Community College. She married Thomas Farrell on November 12th, 1971. Patty retired from the Corning - Painted Post School District with 20 years of service as a Teaching Assistant. She was an active member of the Roman Catholic Community and served as a Communicant through All Saints Parish.
Patty was the most caring person one could meet. She was super proud and the perfect "Geema" to her two grandkids. She took great pleasure in the countless art projects, popcorn movie nights, pool days, and trips to the beach creating memories that will last a lifetime. She will forever live on through Jack and Chloe.
Patricia is survived by her husband of 48 years Thomas Farrell; daughter: Lisa (Anthony) Bailey of Baltimore, MD; son: Jason Farrell of Baltimore, MD; grandchildren: Jack and Chloe Bailey; brother: Edward Bones of Elmira; beloved puppy: Callie, and her best friend from high school, Kathy Rohan. Along with her parents, she was predeceased by her puppy, Katy. Many thanks to Guthrie Home Health and CareFirst for all their help.
From the time we met until the time we meet again, our love is forever and always. T.B.I.Y.T.C. - The best is yet to come. Love, Thomas
A memorial service will be held at the family's convenience.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Patricia's name may be sent to the National Shrine of St. Jude, Claretian Missionaries, 205 W. Monroe St., PO Box 4837, Chicago, IL 60680-4837.
Kind words or fond memories of Patty can be offered to her family at www.PhillipsFuneralHome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 17 to Oct. 18, 2019