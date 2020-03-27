Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
1940 - 2020
Elmira - Age 79, passed away Wed. March 25, 2020 following declining health. Born on Oct. 13, 1940 in Cherry Mills, PA to the late, Dayton & Martha Hite Wolfe. Pat was employed by Moore Business Forms, Remington-Rand and retired from Toshiba. She was an active member of the Riverside United Methodist Church. Pat enjoyed camping, fishing and spending at Lake Ontario with her family. She is survived by her devoted husband of 35 years, Robert McCormick; children, Michael Wood, Elmira; Vicki (Fred) Beardsley, OK; Kevin (Renee) Wood, TX; seven grandchildren and step-grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; sister, Irene Comfort, FL. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by three children; H. James Wood Jr., David Wood and Joseph Wood. All services will be private. Entombment will take place in the Woodlawn National Cemetery Columbarium.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020
