Patricia A. McCreight


1935 - 2020
Age 84, of Big Flats, NY, passed away at home on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. She was born on October 7, 1935 in Elmira, NY to the late Theron and Elizabeth (Lewis) Barrett. Patricia was predeceased by her husband, James McCreight, sons, Curtis and Andy R. Wandell, brother, Robert Barrett and sister, Arlene Evenden. She is survived by her son, Jeff (Lynn) Wandell; daughters, Pam (Donnie Soldi) Pronti and Jackie (Harry) Radford; sister, Hazel Dew; brother, Douglas Barrett; grandchildren, Jessica Duer, April Fredericks, John (Melanie) Wandell, Mathew Wandell, Danna Renne, Jason Pronti, Elizabeth Radford, Aaron Radford, Jordan Radford and Damien (Ashley) Wandell; 20 great grandchildren; along with several nieces and nephews. Patricia retired from the Chemung County Transit as a bus driver after many years of service and was also a school bus driver. She was a strong proud woman and a true friend. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family in Rural Home Cemetery. Arrangements have been entrusted to the James D. Barrett Funeral Home.
Published in Star-Gazette from May 20 to May 21, 2020
