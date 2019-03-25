|
Patricia A. "Pat" Morgan Thompson
Elmira - Age 85, of Elmira, passed away peacefully, on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Woodbrook Assisted Living. Patricia was born in Buffalo, NY the daughter of Alva and Helen (Ellis) Morgan. She is predeceased by her husband Raymond F. Thompson, sisters, Frances Schrom, Margaret Schrom, Rose Comfort and SSJ Carol Morgan. Pat is survived by her loving and devoted family, son and daughter-in-law, John M. & Patricia Thompson, with their children, Andrew Ruth, Adam Ruth and his wife Amanda, and their sons, Henrik and Owen, all of Elmira; Katie Thompson of Newark, DE; daughters and sons-in-law, Joanne M. Thompson of Elmira; Carol A. & Donald Duranceau of Sanford, NC, with their daughter Allyson; Susan L. and David Kent of Syracuse, NY, with their daughter Bridget; sisters and brothers-in-law, SSJ Janice Morgan of Rochester, Janice and William Grenier of Punta Gorda, FL, and Donald Schrom of Elmira; along with several nieces and nephews. Pat loved spending time with her family at Keuka Lake, traveling, going to the casinos and in her later years, spending time with her friends at Woodbrook. She was a long time communicant of St. Patrick's Church and a member of the Ladies Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A prayer service will be held there on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 at 9:45 p.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:30 p.m., St. Patrick's Church. Interment, with committal prayers, will follow at St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery. Those wishing may remember Pat with a donation to the Sisters of St. Joseph's of Rochester, 150 French Road, Rochester NY 14618. Pat's family extends a heartfelt thank you to Dr. John Schiavone and the staff of Woodbrook Assisted Living for the wonderful care they provided Pat. Officers and members of the Ladies Division of the Ancient Order of Hibernians will meet at McInerny Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 26th, 7:00 p.m., to conduct a service for our sister Pat. Signed, Mary Ellen Allington, President.
