Patricia A. "Patty" (Halloran) Schroth
Horseheads - Age 81, passed away Friday, March 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Patricia was born in Elmira, a daughter of the late Ralph L. and Gladys E. (Payne) Halloran. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Ronald E. Schroth one month prior. Patricia is survived by her loving son and his family, Ralph A. and Heather Schroth of Breesport with children, Justin (Mary Griswold) Schroth, Jesse (Miranda Parker) Schroth, Valerie Baker, Jason Baker, Ethan (Lauren) Gries, Zack Mousaw, Erik Mousaw, Christian Mousaw and Mackenzie Dier; loving daughter and her family, Renee A. Smith of Elmira with children, Shannon (Beau) Spotts, Cassie (Erik) Nybeck, and Morgan Smith; former son-in-law and family friend, Kevin Smith; fourteen great-grandchildren; special aunt, Patti Lou and Tom Makovitch with daughters Jessica and Melissa and faithful canine companion Cooper. Patty worked as a beautician before becoming a LPN practicing at multiple facilities. She was the life of the party and shared many adventures with her husband Ron on their motorcycle. She loved shopping, making friends and above all spending time with her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to McInerny Funeral Home, 502 W. Water Street, Elmira, on Thursday, April 4, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 7:15 p.m. Interment will take place at Hilltop Cemetery in Breesport at a later date. Those wishing may remember Patty with a donation to CareFirst, 3805 Meads Creek Road, Painted Post NY 14870.
Published in Star-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019