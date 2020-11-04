1/
Patricia A. Stowell
1947 - 2020
Patricia A. Stowell

Horseheads, NY - Passed away after declining health on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at the age of 73. Pat was born August 30, 1947 in Elmira, NY, daughter of the late Charles and Emelia Kocourek Frycek. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Craig Stowell in 2015 and sister, Jean Rose. She is survived by her children, Eric (Christina) Stowell and their sons, Justin and Josh; Christine (Tim) Baxter and their son, Tyler; Debra (Kenneth) MacDonald and their children, Trevor and Aaron; brother, Edward (Edith) Frycek and sister, Rose (Paul) Yannantuono and several extended family members, and a host of caring friends. Pat was employed by Sullivan Bros. Trucking for several years and was blessed with 40 years of marriage with Craig. She will be lovingly remembered for the care and thoughtfulness of raising her family. She also enjoyed and always looked forward to her gatherings with family and friends. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time but services will be held privately. She will be laid to rest along side her husband at Maple Grove Cemetery. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed at Pat's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
Sullivan's Funeral Home
365 E. Franklin St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
