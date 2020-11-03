1/1
Patricia Ann Collins
1952 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Collins

Millport - Patricia Ann Collins Age 67 of Millport, NY passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020. Patricia was born on November 15, 1952 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Theresa Burczynski Deyo. She married her husband Thomas P. Collins on July 18, 1970 and they recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. She was a retired Postmaster of USPS in Odessa, NY. Patricia is survived by her loving husband Thomas P. Collins; son and daughter-in-law: Thomas and Carol Collins of Big Flats, NY; granddaughters: Katie and Zack Oyer of Horseheads, NY; Beth Collins of Big Flats, NY; sisters and brothers-in-law: Ann and Lonny Turner of Millport, NY; Donna and Scott Shumaker of Landenberg, PA; brother and sister-in-law: Rev. Charles J. "Jack" and Teresa Deyo of Millport, NY; aunt Daisy Burczynski of Millport, NY; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Steven and Janet Collins of Montour, NY; Joseph and Julie Collins of Hornby, NY; Timothy and Wendy Collins of Beaver Dams, NY; Debbie and T.J. Reilly of Montour, NY; Katrina and Gary Ector of Montour, NY; Cindy and Rocky Rumsey of Millport, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday November 6, 2020 from 2-4PM. Family service at 4PM. Burial in Millport Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wilmot Cancer Center, or to the Hope Lodge Cancer Center both in Rochester. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star-Gazette from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lynch Funeral Home
318 W. Broad St.
Horseheads, NY 14845
607-739-1301
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Star-Gazette

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved