Patricia Ann Collins
Millport - Patricia Ann Collins Age 67 of Millport, NY passed away on Sunday November 1, 2020. Patricia was born on November 15, 1952 in Elmira, NY the daughter of the late Charles and Mary Theresa Burczynski Deyo. She married her husband Thomas P. Collins on July 18, 1970 and they recently celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary. She was a retired Postmaster of USPS in Odessa, NY. Patricia is survived by her loving husband Thomas P. Collins; son and daughter-in-law: Thomas and Carol Collins of Big Flats, NY; granddaughters: Katie and Zack Oyer of Horseheads, NY; Beth Collins of Big Flats, NY; sisters and brothers-in-law: Ann and Lonny Turner of Millport, NY; Donna and Scott Shumaker of Landenberg, PA; brother and sister-in-law: Rev. Charles J. "Jack" and Teresa Deyo of Millport, NY; aunt Daisy Burczynski of Millport, NY; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law: Steven and Janet Collins of Montour, NY; Joseph and Julie Collins of Hornby, NY; Timothy and Wendy Collins of Beaver Dams, NY; Debbie and T.J. Reilly of Montour, NY; Katrina and Gary Ector of Montour, NY; Cindy and Rocky Rumsey of Millport, NY; several nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of caring friends. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the LYNCH FUNERAL HOME 318 WEST BROAD STREET HORSEHEADS, NY on Friday November 6, 2020 from 2-4PM. Family service at 4PM. Burial in Millport Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers please make donations to the Wilmot Cancer Center, or to the Hope Lodge
Cancer Center both in Rochester. DUE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC EVERYONE MUST WEAR A MASK AND SOCIAL DISTANCING WILL BE PRACTICED. Words of condolence and memories may be shared at www.lynchsfuneralhome.com