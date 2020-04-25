|
Patricia Ann Mallow
Horseheads, NY - Passed away Friday morning, April 24, 2020 at the age of 87. She was born April 1, 1933 in Elmira, NY, the daughter of the late James Jairus and Irene Hosley Treat. Pat attended Breesport School and graduated from Horseheads and Corning CC and retired after many years from the Horseheads Central School Dist. as a home tutor and a teachers assistant. Pat was blessed with 64 years of marriage and will be lovingly remembered for the care and thoughtfulness of raising her family. She loved reading, traveling, bowling and spending time with her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pat is predeceased by her brother, Jan Treat and sister-in-law Gladys Treat. She is survived by her husband of 64 years, Glenn E. Mallow Jr.; sons, Casey (Carol) Mallow, Thomas (Lorraine Cole) Mallow; daughters, Barbara (Chris) McGrath, Karen (Dane) Cook; grandchildren, Jason, Kilian, Jessica, Kristian, Abigail, Megan; great grandchildren, Sophie, Kendyl, Brooks; siblings, James J. (Priscilla) Treat; Nancy (Frank) Fredrick, Robert Treat and Charles Treat and several extended family members including cousin Carol Masin. The family welcomes your condolences and prayers at this time. Service will be privately held by the family. She will be laid to rest in Forest Lawn Memorial Park, Elmira, NY. Those wishing to remember Pat please consider donations to the American , PO Box 417055, Boston, MA 02241-7005. Condolences and words of comfort may be expressed in Patricia's Book of Memories at www.sullivansfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020