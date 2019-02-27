|
Patricia Brant
Chapel Hill, NC - Patricia (Hogancamp) Brant, 75, passed away peacefully in Chapel Hill, NC, on the morning of February 19, 2019, from ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease). Born in Elmira, she was the daughter of the late Richard and Philoma Seely Hogancamp. After a long career as a rural postal carrier in Frostproof, FL, Pat retired and moved to Chapel Hill to be closer to family 15 years ago, where she was very involved with her community.
Pat was a very happy, caring person with a positive attitude. She loved traveling with family and friends and was able to visit all 50 states and many countries. She was always willing to try new things (including skydiving at 69 years old!) and was an amazing seamstress.
Survivors: children, Judy Brant, Wendy Thompson (Greg), Jerry Brant Jr., and Stacy Brant; 5 grandchildren; brothers, David Hogancamp (Sandy), Ted Hogancamp (Ernestine), and sister, Sandra Rivers; and several nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Pat's life will be held at the Chapel Hill Bible Church on Friday, March 1, 2019, at 2 pm. The family will receive friends following the celebration. Flowers are appreciated or, in lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Full Sail Ministries, www.fullsail.org, Paws 4 Ever, www.paws4ever.org, or Ronald McDonald House of Chapel Hill, www.rmh-chapelhill.org.
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 27, 2019