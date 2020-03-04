|
|
Patricia Catherine Cook
Elmira - Age 87 of Elmira, NY. She was born February 12, 1933 in Elmira, daughter of the late Owen and Bernice (Bassyk) Allen and passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at the Arnot Ogden Medical Center. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband Harold Cook in 2001 and stepson Donald Joseph Cook in 2019. She is survived by her children Thomas Paul Cook, Caroline Tolbert and Susan (Jeffrey) Cardinale; stepdaughter-in-law Cathy Cook; grandchildren Heather Troy, Alex Tolbert, Valerie Ketchum, Jacob, Caleb & Mason Cardinale, Jeremy, Jason & Josh Cook; great granddaughters Ava Batrowny, Isabella, Cadence, Carter & Juliana Troy along with several sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces and nephews. She enjoyed crocheting, bingo and bowling. Family and friends are invited to visit Walter J. Kent Funeral Home, 858 Lake St. at Washington Ave., Elmira on Monday, March 9th from 6 to 7 pm. Her memorial service will follow at 7 pm. Interment will take place in St. Peter & Paul's Cemetery at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020