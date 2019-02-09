|
|
Patricia Cole
Mansfield, PA - Patricia (Orlousky) Cole, age 82, of Mansfield, PA, passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Soldiers and Sailors. She was born on May 17, 1936 in Elmira, NY, a daughter of Henry and Mary (Hoffa) Orlousky. Patricia was the wife of Joseph R. Cole. She was employed at Blossburg State Hospital, Mansfield State College, Soldiers and Sailors Memorial Hospital, and Guthrie Clinic in Wellsboro as a registered nurse. Patricia enjoyed reading, shopping, going out to eat with her friends and family, and spending time with her daughters, granddaughters, and family. She was a member of Holy Child Catholic Church, Ladies Guild, Mansfield Business Women's Club formerly BPW, Red Hatters, Good Neighbors and volunteered at the library and church bingo.
She is survived by her husband; two daughters, Joan "Joanie" (William) Berney of Reading, PA, Patricia J. "Patty" Cole of Fishkill, NY; two granddaughters, Kaitlin and Megan Berney; 26 nieces and nephews who she adored and was a Godmother to several of them and others; several great nieces and nephews; great great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Joseph and John Orlousky; a sister, Mary Orlousky Hoffman; a niece and nephew.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, February 10, 2019 from 2PM to 4PM at the Buckheit Funeral Chapel and Crematory, Inc., 637 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, February 11, 2019 at 10 AM at Holy Child Catholic Church, 237 S. Main St., Mansfield, PA with Rev. Bryan Wright as celebrant. Burial will be in St. Peters and Paul Cemetery, Elmira, NY. www.buckheitfcandcrematory.com
Published in Star-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2019