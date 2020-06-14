Patricia Cornwell Lambert



Lambert, Patricia Cornwell (formerly of Elmira NY)



Age 84 of 442 Dove Lane Satellite Beach FL, passed away peacefully at home on May 28 2020.



She was born 11/04/1935 in Endicott NY the daughter of Henry and Mildred Wilson Cornwell. She was predeceased by her husband James (Bud) William Lambert JR. She is survived by her children son James (Deborah) Lambert of Satellite Beach FL, daughters Jodi (Richard) Bates, Jennifer (Daniel) Corter and Michelle (Stephen) Clark all of Elmira NY. Grandchildren Jeremy (Kim) Nugent of Bliss NY, Laura (Jared) Mirando of Elmira NY, Greg (Ashley) Bates of Elmira NY, Riane Corter (Raleigh Hicks) of Chapel Hill North Carolina, Zachary Corter of Astoria New York, Stephen Clark (Melissa Enright) of Valley Glenn California and Christopher Clark (Emma Schreiber) of Elmira. She had 6 great grandchildren (Aiden and Cheyanne Nugent, Chloe and Keira Wolfe and Jack and Nathan Mirando) Also survived by her sister Sandra Cornwell (Lisa Spaccio) and brother Robert Cornwell of Satellite Beach Florida. Niece Amy Cornwell of Satellite Beach Florida.



Pat retired from NY telephone in 1991. After Buds death in 2000 she worked with children at risk as a guardian Ad Litem. She also worked for Home Instead providing in home care for elderly patients until 2019 (at the age of 82). Pat was kind, funny, humble, and (frustratingly) independent. She loved her family. she loved crossword puzzles. She loved to play games and cards most especially "Doodles Dilemma" which was a Yahtzee game the family named after her.



Cremation to be handled by the Ammen Family Cremation and Funeral Home in Melbourne Florida. There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105. 800 822 6344









