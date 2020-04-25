Services
Patricia G. Myers


1936 - 2020
Patricia G. Myers Obituary
Patricia G. Myers

Horseheads - Age 83, passed away on Wed. Apr. 22, 2020 following declining health. Born on May 31, 1936 in Elmira, to the late, Leroy & Thelma Miller McGettrick. Patricia married the love of her life, Robert Myers, who predeceased her in 2014. She retired from Weiss Markets after many years of dedicated service. Patricia enjoyed playing Bingo, crocheting and spending time with her beloved family. She is survived by her son, Bill (Chris) Ortmann, Gilbert, IL; brother, William (Kay) McGettrick, Corning; sisters, Jaqueline McGettrick Woughter, Gillett, PA and Elaine Cherock, Corning; several nieces and nephews. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family and Patricia will be entombed at in the Woodlawn National Cemetery Columbarium Wall next to her beloved husband.
Published in Star-Gazette from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020
