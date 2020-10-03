1/1
Patricia J. Gascon
PATRICIA J. GASCON

Beaver Dams - On October 1, 2020, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at age 81, with her loving family surrounding her at home.

She is survived by her husband, Minarod J. Gascon, JR; children, Brian Gascon (Andrea Johnson), and Laura (Brian) Goodwin; brother David (Sharon) Comfort; sister Joyce Anne Groves; 3 grandchildren, Megan Goodwin, Kimberly Goodwin and Brandon (Jessica) Goodwin; and 3 great-grandsons, Owen, Rowen and Lincoln Goodwin.

The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Tuesday (Oct. 6) from 4-6pm; followed by a funeral service at 6:00pm. A committal service will be held at Maltby Cemetery, Coon Hollow Rd., Beaver Dams on Wednesday at 2:00pm. You may express condolences to the family online in her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com






Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
6
Visitation
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
OCT
6
Funeral service
06:00 PM
Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home
OCT
7
Committal
02:00 PM
Maltby Cemetery
