PATRICIA J. GASCONBeaver Dams - On October 1, 2020, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at age 81, with her loving family surrounding her at home.She is survived by her husband, Minarod J. Gascon, JR; children, Brian Gascon (Andrea Johnson), and Laura (Brian) Goodwin; brother David (Sharon) Comfort; sister Joyce Anne Groves; 3 grandchildren, Megan Goodwin, Kimberly Goodwin and Brandon (Jessica) Goodwin; and 3 great-grandsons, Owen, Rowen and Lincoln Goodwin.The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Tuesday (Oct. 6) from 4-6pm; followed by a funeral service at 6:00pm. A committal service will be held at Maltby Cemetery, Coon Hollow Rd., Beaver Dams on Wednesday at 2:00pm. You may express condolences to the family online in her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com