PATRICIA J. GASCON
Beaver Dams - On October 1, 2020, beloved wife and mother, passed away peacefully at age 81, with her loving family surrounding her at home.
She is survived by her husband, Minarod J. Gascon, JR; children, Brian Gascon (Andrea Johnson), and Laura (Brian) Goodwin; brother David (Sharon) Comfort; sister Joyce Anne Groves; 3 grandchildren, Megan Goodwin, Kimberly Goodwin and Brandon (Jessica) Goodwin; and 3 great-grandsons, Owen, Rowen and Lincoln Goodwin.
The family will receive friends and relatives at the Royce-Chedzoy Funeral Home, 212 E. 4th St., Watkins Glen on Tuesday (Oct. 6) from 4-6pm; followed by a funeral service at 6:00pm. A committal service will be held at Maltby Cemetery, Coon Hollow Rd., Beaver Dams on Wednesday at 2:00pm. You may express condolences to the family online in her obituary at www.RoyceChedzoy.com