Services
Caywood's Funeral Home & Gardens, LLC
1126 Broadway
Elmira, NY 14904
(607) 732-7081
Resources
More Obituaries for Patricia Morgan-Bogart
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patricia J. Morgan-Bogart


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Patricia J. Morgan-Bogart Obituary
Patricia J. Morgan-Bogart

Elmira Heights - "Pat"

Age 73, passed away on Wed. Oct. 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital following declining health. Pat was born on Aug. 13, 1946 to the late Harold & Betty Shinebarger Morgan. She graduated from Van Etten High School in 1964 and in her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, coloring, bowling and reading novels. Pat is survived by her husband, Roger Bogart; children, Kim (Joseph) Crown, Elmira Heights, Thomas Philips Jr., GA; siblings, Richard (Leanna) Morgan, Speedsville, Kathleen "Kitty" (Bob) BeCraft, Millport, Harold Jr. "Butch" (Linda) Morgan, Alpine, Marie (Sam) Yontz, SC, Daniel (Vicky) Morgan, GA, Phil Morgan, Millport, Lee Morgan, Millport, David Morgan, Millport; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pat will be forever remembered as a kind, loving soul by all whom she had touched in her short 73 years with us. A celebration of Pat's life will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Patricia's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now