|
|
Patricia J. Morgan-Bogart
Elmira Heights - "Pat"
Age 73, passed away on Wed. Oct. 16, 2019 at St. Joseph's Hospital following declining health. Pat was born on Aug. 13, 1946 to the late Harold & Betty Shinebarger Morgan. She graduated from Van Etten High School in 1964 and in her free time, she enjoyed crocheting, coloring, bowling and reading novels. Pat is survived by her husband, Roger Bogart; children, Kim (Joseph) Crown, Elmira Heights, Thomas Philips Jr., GA; siblings, Richard (Leanna) Morgan, Speedsville, Kathleen "Kitty" (Bob) BeCraft, Millport, Harold Jr. "Butch" (Linda) Morgan, Alpine, Marie (Sam) Yontz, SC, Daniel (Vicky) Morgan, GA, Phil Morgan, Millport, Lee Morgan, Millport, David Morgan, Millport; 9 grandchildren, 8 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pat will be forever remembered as a kind, loving soul by all whom she had touched in her short 73 years with us. A celebration of Pat's life will take place at a later date at the convenience of the family.
Published in Star-Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019