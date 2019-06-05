|
Patricia Jean Redick
Watkins Glen - Patricia Jean Redick, 80, of Watkins Glen and formerly of Brockport, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Schuyler Hospital. She was born in Montour Falls on April 12, 1939, the daughter of the late Eugene Louis and Rose Mary (Nitche) Frary. She graduated from Watkins Glen High School with the Class of 1957.
Pat worked for Owens Illinois Glass Company as a counselor in Brockport for 16 years, and later, obtained her AS in Business Administration & Management from Elmira Collage to become a medical assistant for Cayuga Medical in Ithaca. Before her retirement, she served as the Town Clerk of Reading. She enjoyed reading, writing, painting and interacting with her sons. She was also active with the Democratic Committee. She was predeceased by her husband, Herbert Cameron Redick on August 29, 2006.
She is survived by her sons, Donald (Grete) Redick of Nova Scotia and Douglas (Jo Anne) Redick of Brockport; grandchildren, Stephanie, Thomas and David Redick; great grandchildren, Theodore and Ivey Redick; her close friend, Muriel Osborne-Petryk of Watkins Glen; special cousin, Christina Amisano of Watkins Glen; and by many other cousins.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, June 7, 2019 at 7:00 pm at Vedder and Scott Funeral Home, 122 N. Genesee St., Montour Falls. Burial will be in Pleasant View Cemetery in Reading Center. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Live Like Liz, or to the Humane Society of Schuyler County. To leave the family a message of condolence, or to light a "Candle of Remembrance", please visit www.vedderandscottfuneralhome.com
Published in Star-Gazette on June 5, 2019